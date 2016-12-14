The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
elephants
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
elephants
Clash with humans feared as wild elephants forage for food in southern Vietnam
The big animals came out of the jungle to fruit and cassava fields almost every night in December.
Stillbirth of baby elephant crushes Vietnam’s 30-year hopes of reviving domesticated herd
The herd of 44 elephants is likely to disappear in the next two decades.
Mysterious herd of elephants marches out of hiding in southern Vietnam
While it’s great news for conservation efforts, it could be a curse on the family of 15, which includes four calves.
September 18, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
US pledges $24 million to protect Vietnam's last remaining elephants
Keeping people away from the giant mammals and their habitat is the only chance they have of survival.
September 08, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Giant electric fence shocks wild elephants away from farmland in southern Vietnam
Plantations are a major threat to wild elephants in Vietnam, according to conservation experts.
August 04, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7
Vietnam to build sanctuary to protect elephants in central region
The number of elephants in Vietnam fell to around 160 in 2015 from 2,000 in 1980.
March 10, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
Vietnam launches last ditch effort to save its wild elephants
The giant mammals will disappear from the country forever unless poaching is stopped and their habitat is preserved.
December 14, 2016 | 07:17 pm GMT+7