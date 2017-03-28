The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
electronics
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Apple delivers record profit, seeks to allay iPhone X fears
However, Apple reported that overall iPhone sales in the quarter of 77.3 million were about a million fewer than the same period a year earlier.
Fujitsu, Lenovo agree to PC merger
The deal should allow Fujitsu to pour more resources into its profitable IT services operations.
Toshiba: Japan's faded titan selling the family silver
Toshiba has been stuck in tortuous negotiations over selling the segment, which could raise as much as $20 billion.
September 14, 2017 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
Samsung Elec says to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7s
Analysis from Samsung and independent researchers found no other problems in the Note 7 devices except the batteries.
March 28, 2017 | 12:04 pm GMT+7