The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Topic
Educational shakeup
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Into the woods: Vietnam's poor high school grads talk factories, foreign work programs and debt
A third of Vietnam's 900,000 graduating high school seniors didn't bother applying to university last month.
In Vietnam, good parenting equals a straight-A kid, plus an American degree
The only thing most Vietnamese care about is a well-educated child.
11th time a charm: The Vietnamese who refuse to give up on high school dreams
Middle-aged test takers share inspiring stories for personal achievements.
June 24, 2017 | 12:56 pm GMT+7
Students pray for luck at Hanoi temple before exam of their lives
With only three days left before the university entrance exams, revising is not the priority for thousands of students.
June 19, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
The bad Vietnamese: Culture minister schools the public on morals, blames market economy
‘Selfishness, materialism and heartlessness are spreading.’
June 13, 2017 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Anxiety and hopes in the race to one of Vietnam’s top schools
Pictures taken outside exam rooms on Saturday reveal the intense competition for good education in the country.
June 03, 2017 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
Growing up on the back of a motorbike in Vietnam
Eat. Study. Sleep. Or how Vietnamese students keep up with their busy timetables on two wheels.
May 25, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Vietnam student wins prize at US science fair after controversial visa rejections
Pham Huy was denied twice and almost missed his trip to Los Angeles.
May 20, 2017 | 01:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnam should chart own path to create world-class schools. History proves it can.
No foreign power should be allowed to dominate Vietnam's academic world.
April 03, 2017 | 10:45 am GMT+7
Higher education: Is it wise for Vietnam to imitate the US?
Fresh arguments on how Vietnamese schools should move forward.
March 28, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam teens surpass EU, US peers in science in global education ranking
Their math skills are also strong, but somehow in sharp decline compared to three years ago, the global survey has found.
December 07, 2016 | 10:06 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s costly foreign language program declared a failure, but to little surprise
After millions of dollars spent, Project 2020 appears to have met its doomed fate.
November 17, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter