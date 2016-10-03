VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag editor-in-chief
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam suspends top editors of news website

Officials will look into violations at the news site Infonet and two of its editors have been suspended for 15 days.

Vietnamese news site PetroTimes suspended; top editor fired

Officials will review its ‘violations’ before deciding if the website can be reopened.
 
go to top