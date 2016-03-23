VnExpress International
US economist Richard Thaler wins Nobel economics prize

His contributions have built a bridge between the economic and psychological analyses of individual decision-making.

UK, Finland-born economists win 2016 Nobel Prize for Economics

U.K.-born Oliver Hart and Finland-born Bengt Holmstrom won the 2016 Nobel Economics Prize for "their contributions ...

Japan stumbles over baby steps to encourage working mums

Akane had always enjoyed her job at a Tokyo call centre until, unlike many Japanese mothers, she decided to return to work after finishing her maternity leave.
March 31, 2016 | 01:29 pm GMT+7

Vietnam is the 4th best country in converting wealth into well-being

But the socialist oriented market economy seems to be holding back the country in infrastructure and markets, according to Boston Consulting Group Vietnam.
March 23, 2016 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
 
