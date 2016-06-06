The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
economic
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Economists predict bright outlook for Vietnam in 2018
The sky is bright for Vietnam’s economy but the country urgently needs to work on underlying issues like low productivity and poor infrastructure.
Hanoi sets growth target of 9 percent by 2020
The capital has set macroeconomic, social and environmental targets for 2016-2020.
Singapore trade minister says Brexit not good for global recovery
Singapore's trade minister said on Thursday a British vote to leave the European Union would have a significant impact on the United Kingdom and do nothing positive for the global ...
June 10, 2016 | 10:48 am GMT+7
China gives U.S. investment quota for first time to deepen financial ties
China said it will give the United States a 250 billion yuan ($38 billion) investment quota for the first time to buy Chinese stocks, bonds and other assets, deepening financial ...
June 07, 2016 | 07:01 pm GMT+7
U.S. presses China to reduce barriers for foreign business
Senior U.S. officials pressed China again on Tuesday to reduce barriers for foreign businesses, saying concerns have grown due to a more complex regulatory environment.
June 07, 2016 | 11:31 am GMT+7
U.S. supports China's market reforms, capacity cuts-U.S. treasury secretary
The United States supports China's efforts to cut excess industrial capacity and encourages its use of fiscal and lending policies to strengthen consumer demand as part of its ...
June 06, 2016 | 11:03 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter