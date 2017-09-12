VnExpress International
Tag economic zones
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Top Vietnamese lawmaker calls for setting up 'red-light areas' in special economic zones

'Life has such realistic demands. We’ve got to go with the flow and work out an appropriate management mechanism.'

Over 300 new industrial parks and economic zones opened in first quarter

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) issued investment registration certificates for more than 160 ...
 
