economic reform
Vietnam can be North Korea’s model for int’l integration: former ambassador
With 30 years of experience in economic reforms, Vietnam is willing to help N Korea reconnect with the world.
Kim Jong-un believes North Korea should follow Vietnam’s economic reforms: report
Kim shared the point at a summit with his southern counterpart and is expected to discuss it with Trump next month.
Vietnam plans stake-sell-off from giant construction conglomerates
Privatization is helping firms to build, literally, while raising cash for the state coffers.
July 25, 2016 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sets economic targets for 2017
Vietnam aims to reach an annual economic growth rate of 6.8 percent next year through higher labor productivity and competitive capacity, according to the framework of a ...
June 22, 2016 | 06:41 pm GMT+7
Privatization helps Vietnamese contractors compete with foreign players
Vietnamese companies in the infrastructure sector have more chance to win projects funded by official development assistance loans after they have been either partly or wholly ...
June 10, 2016 | 11:47 am GMT+7
Vietnam's declining productivity growth may counter benefits from TPP: World Bank
Vietnam might miss out on the chance to become an upper-middle income country by 2035 due mainly to declining productivity growth, said the World Bank at a workshop on Tuesday.
May 18, 2016 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
New minister on upcoming reform: expect certain friction
Vietnam has wrapped up its leadership transition, and the new administration has so far shown determination to embark on economic reforms.
April 15, 2016 | 04:25 pm GMT+7