VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag economic hub
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

HCMC aims to convert 250,000 household businesses into SMEs by 2020

Ho Chi Minh City aims to double its private firms to 500,000 in the next four years, said secretary of the city’s Party Committee, Dinh La Thang.

Ho Chi Minh City to have more financial and administrative independence: PM

Ho Chi Minh City is striving to develop into a smart and dynamic part of Asia, to become the talent hub of the ...
 
go to top