VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag ecology
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam, Mekong neighbors pledge more cooperation as demands on river grow

There were major concerns about the future of the river, with 20 dams planned on the upper Mekong in addition to eight already built.

Illegal resorts invade Vietnam's protected bay

Local media spotted several resorts in Bai Tu Long despite construction restrictions.
 
go to top