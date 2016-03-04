VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag eating habits
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Lack of calcium cripples elderly Vietnamese

A diet that relies heavily on protein and lacks calcium causes most Vietnamese people over the age of 70 to suffer from bone and joint related ...

Vietnamese people shorter than other Asians

About 25 percent of Vietnamese children - about 1.9 million of them - are on average 10 centimeter shorter than ...
 
go to top