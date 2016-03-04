The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
eating habits
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Lack of calcium cripples elderly Vietnamese
A diet that relies heavily on protein and lacks calcium causes most Vietnamese people over the age of 70 to suffer from bone and joint related ...
Vietnamese people shorter than other Asians
About 25 percent of Vietnamese children - about 1.9 million of them - are on average 10 centimeter shorter than ...
Get Newsletter