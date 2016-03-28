The most read Vietnamese newspaper
east sea
China not trying to 'replace America': foreign minister
Is the 'Middle Kingdom' planning on expanding? China's foreign minister assures they won't replace the U.S.
China's defense spending to accelerate in 2018
China is building up a world class army worth $175 billion that aims to protect its sovereignty against 'any ...
US aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam in post-war first
Four decades after the war, a U.S. aircraft carrier will enter Vietnam again. This time, for a very different reason.
January 25, 2018 | 05:54 pm GMT+7
India plans closer Southeast Asia maritime ties to counter China
India already has strong naval ties with Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.
January 25, 2018 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
Eyeing China, US moves to strengthen Indonesian defense ties
Jim Mattis will head to Vietnam after his visit to Indonesia to strengthen defense ties.
January 23, 2018 | 09:13 am GMT+7
Philippines to protest to China over apparent airbase on manmade island in the East Sea
Despite improved relations between the two countries, the Philippines have firm views against militarization of the disputed waters.
January 10, 2018 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
While focus is on N.Korea, China continues disputed sea buildup: think tank
Report says China has constructed a radar array in the Spratlys.
December 15, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
China tells Australia off over disputed sea stance
As Australia shows concerns over the disputed East Sea, China says back off.
December 15, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
Tropical storm creeping toward Vietnamese waters
Kai-Tak will be the 15th storm to hit Vietnam this year if it continues on its current course.
December 14, 2017 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnam and China agree to avoid conflicts in troubled waters
Code of conduct in the flasthpoint East Sea talked at ASEAN Summit in Manila, but final agreement has yet to be reached.
November 14, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Indonesia's Pertamina plans to develop East Sea border areas
Energy company Pertamina plans to explore for oil and gas in areas close to Indonesia's maritime border in the East Sea to assert the country's territorial rights, the upstream ...
April 13, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
U.S., Philippines begin military exercises as maritime tension simmers
MANILA - About 8,000 U.S. and Filipino troops began annual military exercises on Monday against a backdrop of tension over China's greater assertiveness in the South China ...
April 04, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
Japan opens radar station close to disputed isles in move bound to rile China
YONAGUNI, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan on Monday switched on a radar station in the East China Sea, giving it a permanent intelligence gathering post close to Taiwan and a group of ...
March 28, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
