East China Sea
Japan urges China not to escalate East China Sea tension
Japan said Chinese government vessels intruded into East China Sea 14 times at the weekend.
China installs radar in disputed waters
China has installed a radar with potential military functions in a disputed area of the East China Sea, said ...
Japan protests after Chinese navy ship sails near disputed islands
Japan summoned the Chinese ambassador in Tokyo early on Thursday to express concern after a Chinese navy ship sailed close to what Japan considers its territorial waters in the ...
June 09, 2016 | 10:12 am GMT+7
China jails man for espionage over islets disputed with Japan
China has jailed for seven years a man who gave information to an unnamed foreign power about Chinese military and other ships patrolling islets in the East China Sea disputed ...
April 21, 2016 | 10:16 am GMT+7
China's 2016 defence budget to slow in line with economy
BEIJING - China's defence budget this year is likely to rise at its slowest pace since 2010, in line with the decelerating economy, by a much lower figure than had been expected, ...
March 04, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
