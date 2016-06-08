VnExpress International
Vietnamese students among top performers in developing East Asia and Pacific: report

The average performance in Vietnam surpassed even some OECD member countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and France.

Small investors finding life easier in Vietnam: World Bank

The country ranked 82 out of 190 economies in the latest Doing Business Report.

World Bank cuts 2016 global growth forecast

The World Bank is downgrading its 2016 global growth forecast to 2.4 percent from the 2.9 percent pace projected in January due to sluggish growth in advanced economies, low ...
June 08, 2016 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
 
