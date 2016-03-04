The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Operator of Vietnam’s sole oil refinery valued at $3.2 billion ahead of IPO
An initial 5-6 percent stake will be on offer to the public, but a controlling stake could be on the table if a strategic investor comes up with the ...
Vietnam's $9-billion oil refinery set back by four-month delay
Vietnam's $9-billion Nghi Son refinery, which is under construction, is likely to start up four months later than ...
Vietnam to hire consultant for $1.8-billion refinery expansion
Vietnam’s Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) is in the process of selecting a consultant to arrange funding for an expansion project at its Dung Quat refinery, newspaper ...
June 11, 2016 | 10:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s sole oil refinery asks for tax break
Oil producer PetroVietnam has asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade for a tax break on oil products from its Dung Quat refinery, the company said.
March 04, 2016 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
