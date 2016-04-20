VnExpress International
Tag dumping
Trump threatens China sanctions, vows to rework South Korea trade deal

The U.S. president accused Beijing of decimating American steel and aluminum industries.

US trade panel allows China aluminum sheet dumping probe to proceed

Earlier this week, a Chinese company was accused of evading U.S. duties by shipping aluminum via Vietnam.

U.S., other countries call for urgent action on steel overcapacity

The United States and seven other countries on Tuesday called for urgent action to address global steel overcapacity, a day after major steel producing countries failed to agree ...
April 20, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
 
