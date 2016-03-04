VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag DRVN
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Solar-powered lights to be trialed on national highways

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) is planning to set up 300 solar-powered light on major national highways over the next two years.
 
go to top