The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
drugs
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese truck driver caught high on meth
His vehicle was tottering on a national highway.
Vietnam arrests recipient of crystal meth package sent from US
400 grams of methamphetamine was hidden in food and other products disguised as a gift package.
Africa to get state-of-art HIV drugs for $75 a year
The agreement will make the treatment available to 92 poor countries, starting in Africa.
September 21, 2017 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
Drug-resistant infections are a 'global health emergency': WHO
There is a lack of new treatments being developed to combat antibiotic-resistant infections.
September 20, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s health ministry under scrutiny over cancer drug scam
The PM urges inspectors to take the issue 'seriously' as it has chipped away at public trust in the health care sector.
August 30, 2017 | 07:10 pm GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte says there could have been abuses in war on drugs
'These abusive police officers are destroying the credibility of the government.'
August 22, 2017 | 11:35 am GMT+7
Australian police arrest Vietnamese nationals in cannabis farming investigation
Bank accounts holding $760,000 have been frozen after police spotted suspicious financial transactions.
June 15, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
Mekong drug network: Mr X and cartels hooking the region on pills
Impoverished Laos makes for an ideal transit route to the rest of Southeast Asia.
May 08, 2017 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
Thai man sentenced to life in prison in Vietnam for meth trafficking
He narrowly escaped death in a country that has some of the world’s toughest drug laws.
April 19, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7
Canada set to unveil legislation legalizing cannabis
Canada is poised to become second country to fully legalize recreational marijuana use.
April 13, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7
Lao drug smugglers arrested at Vietnam border
Heroin was seized from the three Lao nationals attempting to enter Vietnam.
April 04, 2017 | 10:13 pm GMT+7
Police seize big hauls of meth, ecstasy pills in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
Four people have been detained for investigations and may face death if found guilty.
March 29, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Police detect 113 opium poppies in Vietnamese farmer's garden
The trees have bloomed and some have grown pods, which can be used to make drugs.
March 25, 2017 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Lao drug smugglers arrested after chase in Vietnam
One kilogram of crystal meth and 16,000 pills of synthetic drugs were seized.
March 03, 2017 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Police nab two heroin smugglers in northern Vietnam
Police took the two men and around 10 kilos of the drug near the Lao border.
February 23, 2017 | 10:53 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter