VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag drugs hidden in salted fish jars
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Australian old woman arrested with drugs hidden in salted fish jars in Saigon airport

Customs and aviation security officials in Vietnam’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on May 26 arrested a 76-year old Australian woman who was ...
 
go to top