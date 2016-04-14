The most read Vietnamese newspaper
drug user
Da Nang urged to get real about rising drug use following 2 murders
Drug addicts in the city have increased by 60 percent since May 2014.
Ho Chi Minh City seizes tons of banned narcotic leaves
The leafy stimulant is popular in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia.
Seven officers suspended after escape of over 400 patients from rehab
A week after 447 patients escaped, seven top officials and officers of the drug rehabilitation center in Vung Tau province, southern Vietnam, have been suspended.
April 21, 2016 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Drug users stage massive breakout from rehab center
After destroying the rehab's cement wall, over 400 patients escaped by climbing over two 1.5 meter barbed wire fences using blankets.
April 15, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
