Tag
drug trafficking
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring
Over 50,000 ecstasy pills and a kilo of crystal meth was seized in the raid last Sunday.
Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court
Vietnam, Thailand, China and Cambodia are all reporting major meth cases around the border areas with Laos.
Vietnam cops seize $2.5 million heroin in China border drug bust
Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for narcotics from the 'Golden Triangle' covering Laos, Thailand and Myanmar
February 26, 2018 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
Venezuelan woman busted in Cambodia for smuggling 1kg of cocaine in her stomach
She swallowed 104 pellets of cocaine in an attempt to smuggle the drugs from Brazil to Southeast Asia.
September 15, 2017 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Lao man sentenced to life in Vietnam for cocaine smuggling
The man claimed he was unaware the suitcase given to him was stuffed with drugs.
August 17, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Trans-national drug ring busted in northern Vietnam, 30kg of meth seized
The drugs were bought in Laos for around $660,000 before being trafficked into Vietnam.
July 14, 2017 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Vietnamese inmate gets second death sentence for heroin trafficking
He was found guilty of instructing four men to traffic more than 100 kilos of heroin. All have received death sentences.
May 31, 2017 | 09:49 am GMT+7
S.African drug smuggler delays potential death sentence in Vietnam with psychiatric test request
The alleged cocaine trafficker claims he has schizophrenia in the face of Vietnam's tough drug laws.
May 19, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Salvadoran man indicted by Hanoi court on cocaine smuggling charges
The man is accused of setting up a ghost company and sending 56kg of cocaine from South America to Vietnam.
May 09, 2017 | 09:20 pm GMT+7
Drug smugglers nabbed in joint Vietnam-Cambodia bust
Two men were caught 'red-legged', so to speak, with the drugs strapped to their legs.
May 02, 2017 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
Eight sentenced to death in major Vietnam drug trial
The trans-national ring is believed to have trafficked nearly half a ton of heroin over a decade.
April 28, 2017 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese man faces death over meth trafficking from Laos
The man and his gang were busted at Tan Son Nhat airport with several packages of drugs.
April 27, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Three Vietnamese face death for trafficking meth
The ring mailed five kilos from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City using an express courier in April 2015.
October 06, 2016 | 01:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnam police seize 8,000 ecstasy pills in border province
'Ecstasy often contains hallucinogens which can cause people to see or feel things that are not really there.'
September 28, 2016 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling
A court in Vietnam sentenced to death a notorious drugs kingpin and eight associates on Wednesday.
September 21, 2016 | 07:52 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter