drug smuggling
Thai woman escapes death in Vietnam, gets life in jail for heroin smuggling
The drug mule escaped the death sentence only because she has a young child.
Laotian drug smugglers arrested after knife battle in northern Vietnam
The two men may face the death penalty for smuggling heroin.
3 Vietnamese arrested in India for cocaine smuggling
Police found three kilos of cocaine in a bag they carried on a flight from Ethiopia.
January 24, 2017 | 11:11 am GMT+7
Drug ring gets life, death in northern Vietnam
The ring was accused of smuggling around 1,871 kg of heroin in total.
December 31, 2016 | 11:16 am GMT+7
Vietnamese man arrested for smuggling heroin near China border
Lai Chau police say he is part of a trafficking ring operating in northern provinces.
November 29, 2016 | 09:37 am GMT+7
Six arrested in drug smuggling busts over the weekend
About 100 kilograms of heroin and 60 kilograms of marijuana were seized on Saturday.
November 27, 2016 | 08:09 pm GMT+7
Heroin smugglers seized in Vietnam, Laos joint operation
The four men arrested said they had intended to sell the drugs in Vietnam.
November 22, 2016 | 11:21 pm GMT+7
Australian national escapes death for heroin smuggling in Vietnam
The appeal court reduced the 73-year-old's sentence to life in jail, saying she cooperated during the investigation.
November 21, 2016 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese meth smugglers busted at northern border
The two men could face the death penalty for attempting to traffic the drugs in from China.
November 04, 2016 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Vietnamese cop shot during drug raid at Laos border
Police arrested two Laos men and seized nearly seven kilos of heroin.
September 20, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Vietnamese-Australian woman caught with 11 lbs of heroin at Vietnam airport
The drug would have fetched $750,000 Down Under.
July 24, 2016 | 06:15 pm GMT+7
