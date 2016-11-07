VnExpress International
Addicts behind rehab center breakout in southern Vietnam face up to 7 years in prison

The ringleaders attacked guards before rallying nearly 200 other inmates for the breakout.

Drug addicts overpower guards to escape rehab center in Vietnam, yet again

200 inmates staged the second breakout to occur in the country in just four days.

Tension at Vietnam's drug rehab center caused by overcrowding: official

Since 2009 there've been four breakouts at the center, which has 1,500 inmates despite its capacity for only 800.
November 08, 2016 | 11:06 am GMT+7

Tension erupts as protest at Vietnam’s drug rehab center enters second day

An official denied claims of poor living conditions at the center.
November 07, 2016 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
 
