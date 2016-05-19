VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag drug companies
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Superbug review urges Big Pharma to "pay or play" on antibiotics

Drug companies should agree to "pay or play" in the urgent race to develop new antibiotics to tackle a global threat of antimicrobial resistance ...
 
go to top