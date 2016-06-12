The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam’s GDP growth to slow next year: ADB
Vietnam is expected to achieve gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 percent next year, slightly below this year's target, the Asian Development ...
Vietnam asks ADB for financial support in fighting drought and salinity
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to provide financial support to help ...
Vinh Long wants $33 million from state budget to help combat drought and salinity
Vinh Long has asked the central government to provide it VND751 billion ($33.2 million) to help fight the prolonged drought and salinity in the southern province.
June 12, 2016 | 09:07 am GMT+7
