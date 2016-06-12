VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag drought and salinity
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam’s GDP growth to slow next year: ADB

Vietnam is expected to achieve gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 percent next year, slightly below this year's target, the Asian Development ...

Vietnam asks ADB for financial support in fighting drought and salinity

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to provide financial support to help ...

Vinh Long wants $33 million from state budget to help combat drought and salinity

Vinh Long has asked the central government to provide it VND751 billion ($33.2 million) to help fight the prolonged drought and salinity in the southern province.
June 12, 2016 | 09:07 am GMT+7
 
go to top