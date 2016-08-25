The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Uber halts driverless car program after crash in US
The company suspends its pilot program for driverless cars after a vehicle equipped with the technology crashed in Arizona.
Uber rival Grab partners with driverless car firm in Singapore
Users of ride-hailing firm Grab will be able to book driverless cars from Friday.
Singapore trials driverless taxis in world first
Uber could soon be beaten.
