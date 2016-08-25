VnExpress International
Uber halts driverless car program after crash in US

The company suspends its pilot program for driverless cars after a vehicle equipped with the technology crashed in Arizona.

Uber rival Grab partners with driverless car firm in Singapore

Users of ride-hailing firm Grab will be able to book driverless cars from Friday.

Singapore trials driverless taxis in world first

Uber could soon be beaten. 
August 25, 2016 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
 
