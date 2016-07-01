VnExpress International
Tag drinking bulbs
Forget the mug, drink tea from the bulb

Bulbs are a lot more than just lighting! In Saigon and Hanoi, they have become a quirky new trend that has taken teenagers by storm this summer.
 
