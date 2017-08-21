The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Japan, US, South Korea to hold missile tracking drill amid North Korea crisis
The United States and South Korea conducted large-scale military drills last week, which the North said made the outbreak of war 'an established ...
Vietnam tells China to stop military drills in Gulf of Tonkin
Vietnam's foreign ministry asked China not to repeat such activities, which complicate the situation in the East ...
Vietnam demands Taiwan cease live-fire drills in disputed waters
Itu Aba Island in the Spratly Archipelago is illegally occupied by Taiwan.
August 24, 2017 | 03:28 pm GMT+7
US, S.Korea begin computer-simulated drills amid N.Korea tension
The joint drills start today and last until August 31.
August 21, 2017 | 05:05 pm GMT+7