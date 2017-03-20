The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
drilling
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
California says will block crude oil from Trump offshore drilling plan
'I am resolved that not a single drop from Trump's new oil plan ever makes landfall in California.'
Oil exploration in East Sea down to Vietnam and Spanish partner: foreign ministry
Once again, Vietnam affirms its right to drill for oil in its waters, calling it a 'normal business practice'.
Vietnamese drilling firm sees profits sink to record low in 2016
The company's oil rigs have been sitting idle as demand dries up.
March 20, 2017 | 03:26 pm GMT+7