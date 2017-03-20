VnExpress International
California says will block crude oil from Trump offshore drilling plan

'I am resolved that not a single drop from Trump's new oil plan ever makes landfall in California.'

Oil exploration in East Sea down to Vietnam and Spanish partner: foreign ministry

Once again, Vietnam affirms its right to drill for oil in its waters, calling it a 'normal business practice'.

Vietnamese drilling firm sees profits sink to record low in 2016

The company's oil rigs have been sitting idle as demand dries up.
March 20, 2017 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
 
