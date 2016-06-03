VnExpress International
Chinese aircraft drill again in Western Pacific

China's state media said the drill is part of annual plans. 

US, S. Korea, Japan start missile-tracking drill

The two-day exercise -- the sixth since June last year -- kicked off in waters near the Korean peninsula and Japan.

Da Nang practices air crash rescue ahead of APEC summit

The city is preparing for its biggest gathering of world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, at an economic forum in November.
September 30, 2017 | 03:39 pm GMT+7

China, Russia begin naval drills near North Korea

The joint exercises will take place not far from the Russia - North Korea border. 
September 18, 2017 | 03:31 pm GMT+7

Drilling for oil in disputed sea may resume this year: Philippine official

The Philippines suspended exploration in late 2014.
July 13, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7

China, Russia held navy drill on Sunday - Xinhua

Xinhua said the theme of this year's drills was 'joint rescue and protection of maritime economic activities.'
June 19, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City to close river tunnel for 2-hour fire drill

The Saigon River Tunnel will be closed to all vehicles for two hours from 9 p.m. on Saturday.
November 05, 2016 | 10:57 am GMT+7

China, Russia naval drill in S.China Sea to begin Monday

Eight days of naval drill starts from tomorrow.
September 11, 2016 | 02:39 pm GMT+7

China, Russia navies to hold drills in South China Sea

China and Russia will hold "routine" naval drills in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) in September.
July 28, 2016 | 03:23 pm GMT+7

U.S.,Japan, India to hold major naval drill in Western Pacific

A fleet of U.S., Japanese and Indian warships will hold a large-scale joint naval exercise over eight days from Friday in the Western Pacific, close to a Japanese island chain, ...
June 07, 2016 | 07:14 pm GMT+7

China confirms its warships to join major U.S.-hosted naval drills

China's navy will send five ships to join a major U.S.-hosted naval drill this summer, even as tension mounts between the world's two largest economies over the South China Sea ...
June 03, 2016 | 10:23 am GMT+7
 
