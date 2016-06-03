The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
drill
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Chinese aircraft drill again in Western Pacific
China's state media said the drill is part of annual plans.
US, S. Korea, Japan start missile-tracking drill
The two-day exercise -- the sixth since June last year -- kicked off in waters near the Korean peninsula and Japan.
Da Nang practices air crash rescue ahead of APEC summit
The city is preparing for its biggest gathering of world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, at an economic forum in November.
September 30, 2017 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
China, Russia begin naval drills near North Korea
The joint exercises will take place not far from the Russia - North Korea border.
September 18, 2017 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
Drilling for oil in disputed sea may resume this year: Philippine official
The Philippines suspended exploration in late 2014.
July 13, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7
China, Russia held navy drill on Sunday - Xinhua
Xinhua said the theme of this year's drills was 'joint rescue and protection of maritime economic activities.'
June 19, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City to close river tunnel for 2-hour fire drill
The Saigon River Tunnel will be closed to all vehicles for two hours from 9 p.m. on Saturday.
November 05, 2016 | 10:57 am GMT+7
China, Russia naval drill in S.China Sea to begin Monday
Eight days of naval drill starts from tomorrow.
September 11, 2016 | 02:39 pm GMT+7
China, Russia navies to hold drills in South China Sea
China and Russia will hold "routine" naval drills in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) in September.
July 28, 2016 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
U.S.,Japan, India to hold major naval drill in Western Pacific
A fleet of U.S., Japanese and Indian warships will hold a large-scale joint naval exercise over eight days from Friday in the Western Pacific, close to a Japanese island chain, ...
June 07, 2016 | 07:14 pm GMT+7
China confirms its warships to join major U.S.-hosted naval drills
China's navy will send five ships to join a major U.S.-hosted naval drill this summer, even as tension mounts between the world's two largest economies over the South China Sea ...
June 03, 2016 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter