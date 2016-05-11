VnExpress International
Dragon Capital
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Bill Gates' foundation bets $12 mln on Vietnam's stock market

It has invested an additional $10 million in a Vietnamese investment fund.

$20 bln of FDI in Vietnam channeled from British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) is among the top five countries with the greatest FDI inflow into Vietnam, ...
 
