douc langur
Vietnamese man nabbed for killing rare monkeys in protected park

The population of Hatinh langurs has shrunk by half in less than 40 years.

Endangered primate rescued after straying into town in central Vietnam

A local spotted the 'Queen of primates' being chased into his garden by dogs.

Vietnam province to revive forest to save last members of rare monkey species

A group of 100 critically endangered doucs has shrunk to 20 since their habitat was destroyed.
