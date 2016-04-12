VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Dong Van
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Ever wonder what coffee from the northern tip of Vietnam tastes like?

The only cafe in Lo Lo Chai is 1.4 kilometers from the Lung Cu Flagpole, the northernmost point of Vietnam.

Bio-toilets flush away water shortages in mountainous Ha Giang province

Six bio-toilets have been installed at Ho Quang Phin Ethnic Elementary School in Dong Van district, where there is ...
 
go to top