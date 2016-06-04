VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag domestic abuse
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Amber Heard sues comedian Stanhope for defamation over Johnny Depp

Lawyers for actress Amber Heard filed a defamation lawsuit against comedian Doug Stanhope on Friday after he wrote an article accusing her of ...
 
go to top