Dollar slips to 3-month lows, heads for worst year since 2003
The dollar started the year well but has fallen back on doubts about Donald Trump's ability to push through those policies.
Dollar at 8-week highs vs yen on US economic optimism
'Optimism about the U.S. economy is quite strong, and the dollar/yen's downside is quite limited.'
Vietnam considers plan for gold trading floor to curb hoarding
Experts estimate that Vietnamese are keeping up to 500 tons of gold in personal savings, which could be channeled into the economy.
January 10, 2017 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's central bank sees no surge in year-end demand for dollars
The State Bank says there is no cause for alarm despite some pressure over the past week.
November 18, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Dollar on back foot after Fed scales back rate hike projections
The dollar was on the defensive on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered its economic growth forecasts and scaled back its rate hike projections, cementing expectations ...
June 16, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7
China fixes yuan at over five-year low against dollar
China's central bank on Monday set the value of the yuan currency at a more than five-year low against the U.S. dollar, according to the national foreign exchange market, in a ...
May 30, 2016 | 11:40 am GMT+7
Central bank loosens dollar lending as the economy shows signs of slowing
Vietnam’s central bank has allowed lenders to resume offering dollar loans for short-term purposes to certain exporters in an attempt to boost the economy.
May 28, 2016 | 11:35 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asian shares, dollar start week off on strong footing
Asian shares rose on Monday after a solid session on Wall Street, while the dollar held near recent highs against major rivals as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve was ...
May 23, 2016 | 09:10 am GMT+7
China's yuan opens at 2-1/2 month low on global dollar strength
China's yuan opened weaker on Thursday, hitting its lowest level since early March, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting increased expectations for a ...
May 19, 2016 | 09:25 am GMT+7
SBV official: Vietnam not ready yet for free floating exchange rate
Vietnam's decision to change the mechanism for setting the dong’s daily reference rate is a step forward for the Southeast Asian country as it allows market forces to play a ...
April 08, 2016 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Global forex: yen takes a step back, dollar enjoys a small bounce
The yen showed signs of fatigue early on Thursday having taken a step back from recent peaks, while the greenback firmed broadly on some optimism the U.S. economy would bounce ...
May 05, 2016 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Oil down ahead of producer meeting, dollar slips
Crude oil prices fell on Friday ahead of a weekend meeting that could yield an output freeze by major producers, while the U.S. dollar and stocks across the globe edged lower but ...
April 16, 2016 | 04:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's flexible exchange rate regime needs "more transparency": World Bank
Vietnam’s shift to a more flexible exchange rate regime “is the best way at this point” as it would help improve the country’s “relatively low” foreign exchange reserves, said ...
April 11, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Dollar strengthens against major peers on Fed talk
The dollar strengthened against its major peers on Thursday as fresh signs emerged that the US Federal Reserve could raise key interest rates as early as next month.
March 26, 2016 | 10:15 am GMT+7
Oil slide, strong dollar drag Asian shares lower
Crude posted its biggest loss in six weeks after news US commercial stocks surged by 9.36 million barrels last week, almost three times the prediction of analysts.
March 24, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
