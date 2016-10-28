VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Doing Business
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

World Bank chief economist resigns amid Chile uproar

Economist Paul Romer earlier questioned the validity of the World Bank's 'Doing Business' ranking. 

Vietnam leads the world with most business reforms: World Bank

Most reforms have been in the fields of power accession, tax, credit accession, international trade and business ...

Vietnam lags behind ASEAN peers in World Bank's Doing Business index

The country ranks below Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.
November 01, 2016 | 11:36 pm GMT+7
 
go to top