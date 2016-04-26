The most read Vietnamese newspaper
doctorate
Ph.D. graduates turn their backs on business sector
More than 90 percent of Ph.D. graduates in Vietnam work in the state sector, leaving the business sector starved of research and development talents, ...
Why Vietnam has sudden surge in "production line" doctorates
The overwhelming numbers of doctorates produced by a well-known state academy has made national headlines over the ...
