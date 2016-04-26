VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag doctorate
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Ph.D. graduates turn their backs on business sector

More than 90 percent of Ph.D. graduates in Vietnam work in the state sector, leaving the business sector starved of research and development talents, ...

Why Vietnam has sudden surge in "production line" doctorates

The overwhelming numbers of doctorates produced by a well-known state academy has made national headlines over the ...
 
go to top