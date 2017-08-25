The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails
In his resignation letter, Doan Ngoc Hai said his campaign collided with businesses that had million-dollar interests on the sidewalks.
Chaos returns to Saigon's sidewalks as cleanup campaign loses bite
Cars and eateries are back two months after the man spearheading the cleanup campaign was asked to step aside.
Street barber eats humble pie for threatening to kill Saigon's Captain Sidewalk
The disgruntled man says he was resentful of a cleanup campaign that exacted a heavy toll on his fellow street vendors.
December 09, 2017 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Are you Team Captain Sidewalk or Team New Task Force in Saigon's sidewalk battle?
Captain Sidewalk has garnered widespread support for his no nonsense cleanup campaign, but a city leader has called it 'inhumane'.
November 17, 2017 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Captain Sidewalk told to tread carefully around diplomatic cars as cleanup campaign continues
Doan Ngoc Hai showed a rare moment of leniency on Thursday and simply issued a warning to the driver of a diplomatic car.
September 22, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk faces death threats as cleanup campaign widens
It was just a matter of time before someone snapped over the radical cleanup campaign in District 1.
September 06, 2017 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
Saigon's Captain Sidewalk looks to fine mother-in-law’s restaurant for dumping sewage
'I want to make an example of my family by punishing them first.'
August 25, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7