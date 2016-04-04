VnExpress International
Tag Do Ba Ty
Army general nominated as vice chairman of National Assembly

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on Monday nominated General Do Ba Ty, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army ...
 
