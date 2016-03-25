The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam to fully divest from Maritime Bank
The sale of a block of more than 2.4 million shares has been scheduled for October.
Thai investors have eyes on sell-off of Vietnamese state firms
Some of the biggest companies from Thailand are ready to grab stakes in Vietnam's top state-owned enterprises, a ...
Ministry of Transport makes $93 million from divestments
Nine state owned enterprises (SOEs) under the Ministry of Transport (MoT)’s management sold stakes worth VND2.7 trillion (about $93 million) in the first three months of 2016.
April 13, 2016 | 02:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s second largest telecommunications group to divest stakes in 50 enterprises
Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) will lower its stakes in 50 companies, funds and banks in pursuance of a new decree issued by the government.
April 08, 2016 | 01:21 pm GMT+7
Playboy eyes possible sale of assets
Playboy Enterprises, known for its iconic but struggling men's lifestyle magazine, said Thursday it had hired an investment adviser to look at a possible sale of the company.
March 25, 2016 | 08:03 am GMT+7
