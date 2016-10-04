VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag District 7
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Buyers rush to purchase first Japanese apartments in Phu My Hung

Many prospective foreign buyers, 30 percent of whom are Japanese, attended the ceremony held to kick off sales of the luxury apartments in Ho Chi ...

Multimillion-dollar Sakura Park to blossom in Phu My Hung

Investors hope to create a rich colorful and peaceful public space in one of the most exciting projects in Saigon.

As strong stench pervades Saigon air, homebuyers now use their noses

Properties in some of the most affluent neighborhoods become less desirable due to a pungent odor that has plagued southern districts.
October 04, 2016 | 02:54 pm GMT+7
 
go to top