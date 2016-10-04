The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Buyers rush to purchase first Japanese apartments in Phu My Hung
Many prospective foreign buyers, 30 percent of whom are Japanese, attended the ceremony held to kick off sales of the luxury apartments in Ho Chi ...
Multimillion-dollar Sakura Park to blossom in Phu My Hung
Investors hope to create a rich colorful and peaceful public space in one of the most exciting projects in Saigon.
As strong stench pervades Saigon air, homebuyers now use their noses
Properties in some of the most affluent neighborhoods become less desirable due to a pungent odor that has plagued southern districts.
October 04, 2016 | 02:54 pm GMT+7