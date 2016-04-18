VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag distribution
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

First 100 percent foreign-owned company to enter Vietnam's petrol retail market

Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd and Kuwait Petroleum International Ltd have applied to form a 50:50 joint venture company to distribute petroleum ...
 
go to top