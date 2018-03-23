VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag disputed islands
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

US warship sails near disputed islands in Southeast Asia, officials say

In the past, Beijing has reacted angrily to such moves, saying they are provocative.

Vietnam plans to power up its Spratly Islands

Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the country’s power monopoly, said it had finished surveying the Spratly Islands to ...
 
go to top