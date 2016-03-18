The most read Vietnamese newspaper
US charity hails Vietnam for trying to stub out tobacco use
An estimated 15.6 milllion people smoke in Vietnam, but that number is falling thanks to health awareness efforts.
Vietnam inks deal with Mekong neighbors to put an end to malaria
Drug-resistant strains of the disease still pose a threat to the country, despite the number of related deaths ...
Vietnam suspends use of European blood protein amid warnings of deadly brain disease
Experts from Italy and Hungary say the product may carry Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease, a fatal brain disorder.
September 17, 2017 | 11:00 pm GMT+7
Humans and animals victims of wild meat trade
Vietnam is considered a hotspot for wildlife trading, with wild animal products consumed in the domestic market and exported to other countries at ever-increasing levels.
March 19, 2016 | 11:57 am GMT+7
