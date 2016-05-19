VnExpress International
Film Screening and Discussion: Elegy for The Time Being

A film screening with follow-up discussion for the "Elegy for the time being". 

Discussion: Boundless Form - Historical Origins and Jazz Philosophy

Learn more about Jazz at the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi this weekend.

Screening, discussion: The Lizzie Velasquez Story - A Brave Heart

Lizzie Velasquez’s life and her triumphant journey to the other side of bullying.
March 28, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7

Screening/Discussion: La Fabrique des Juges

l’Espace
May 19, 2016 | 11:40 am GMT+7
 
