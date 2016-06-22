VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag disbursement
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam’s FDI disbursements edge up 3 pct y/y to $1.55 bln in Jan-Feb

Singapore remains the key investor, providing around a quarter of the total FDI pledges.

Vietnam sitting on $22 billion from overseas loans

Ministries are failing to spend the money that's been handed to them.

Delays in ODA-funded projects drag down Vietnam's economy

Projects that are two or three years late cost 1.5 times more than projected.
October 19, 2016 | 01:59 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to use public investment to reach ambitious growth target

With money sitting there waiting to be spent, the PM is saying spend it.
July 25, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7

Disbursement for public investment too slow: Vietnam government

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has urged government agencies to speed up the disbursement of state budget for public investment projects, Vietnamese government portal ...
June 22, 2016 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
 
go to top