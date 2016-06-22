The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
disbursement
Vietnam’s FDI disbursements edge up 3 pct y/y to $1.55 bln in Jan-Feb
Singapore remains the key investor, providing around a quarter of the total FDI pledges.
Vietnam sitting on $22 billion from overseas loans
Ministries are failing to spend the money that's been handed to them.
Delays in ODA-funded projects drag down Vietnam's economy
Projects that are two or three years late cost 1.5 times more than projected.
October 19, 2016 | 01:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to use public investment to reach ambitious growth target
With money sitting there waiting to be spent, the PM is saying spend it.
July 25, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
Disbursement for public investment too slow: Vietnam government
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has urged government agencies to speed up the disbursement of state budget for public investment projects, Vietnamese government portal ...
June 22, 2016 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
