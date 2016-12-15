The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
disasters
Big Mexico quake cuts power and damages homes, two dead in crash
A military helicopter crashed after surveying the aftermath.
Powerful 7.2 quake rocks buildings in Mexico, minor damage reported
The Friday quake caused some superficial damage to buildings in Oaxaca, but no deaths had been reported.
Relief for Vietnam as scary Typhoon Tembin weakens into tropical depression
The depression is forecast to head for the Gulf of Thailand instead of making landfall in Vietnam's southernmost province.
December 26, 2017 | 09:33 am GMT+7
Vietnamese tourists stranded on Bali with volcanic eruption 'imminent'
The volcano’s last eruption in 1963 killed more than 1,000 people and razed several villages.
November 28, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Typhoon Damrey leaves 150,000 Vietnamese children at risk of malnutrition: UNICEF
The UN agency blames poor preparation as children suffer the ‘ongoing’ consequences of the disaster.
November 14, 2017 | 04:21 pm GMT+7
Beauty contest slammed for insisting show must go on amid raging typhoon in central Vietnam
The lights were on and the cameras rolling while the rest of Nha Trang suffered in darkness.
November 07, 2017 | 12:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnam needs natural disaster strategy after $2 bln in damage caused last year - PM
Damage caused by natural disasters trimmed about 1 percent off Vietnam's gross domestic product in 2016.
April 18, 2017 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
Disaster-hit provinces in Vietnam ask for rice aid for Lunar New Year
12 provinces have asked the government for 14,700 tons of rice in total.
January 03, 2017 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
Dam discharges flood central Vietnam, again
Non-stop rains and dam discharges sent stricken populations running for their lives for the third time in a month.
December 15, 2016 | 01:04 pm GMT+7