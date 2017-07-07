The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietjet Air to launch direct flights from HCMC to New Delhi
Four flights will operate each week from July this year.
Vietnam Airlines concerned about losses from first direct flights to US
Passenger shortages and turbulent competition could lead to annual losses of $30 million in the first five years.
Emirates launches direct flights from Dubai to Hanoi
Tourism officials hope the new route will help Vietnam attract big spenders from the UAE.
July 07, 2017 | 05:09 pm GMT+7