Trump says China tried but failed to help on North Korea
'While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out,' Trump tweeted.
Panama establishes ties with China, ditches Taiwan in win for Beijing
China is Panama Canal's second most important customer.
Vietnam calls for dialogue to end Qatar diplomatic crisis
Vietnam says it has good relationships with Middle East countries and hopes for peace and stability in the region.
June 10, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Vietnamese in Qatar unaffected by diplomatic crisis: envoy
The embassy in Qatar said the Vietnamese here are worried, but they go on with their daily life as usual.
June 09, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Vietnam suspends sending laborers to Qatar amid sudden diplomatic crisis
There are currently around 1,800 Vietnamese contract workers in Qatar, mainly working in construction, mechanics and domestic services.
June 08, 2017 | 11:25 am GMT+7
In first under Trump, US warship challenges Beijing's claims in disputed waters
The USS Dewey traveled close to the Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands.
May 25, 2017 | 10:01 am GMT+7
Trump arrives at Vatican to exchange views with Pope Francis
The visit is part of Trump's world tour of major monotheistic faiths.
May 24, 2017 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
