Cambodia kicks off drills with 'great friend' China as US ties sour
China is Cambodia's largest foreign investor and has poured billions of dollars into infrastructure projects in the country.
Australia warns Southeast Asia of high-tech terror threat
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the use of the 'dark web' by extremists and other criminals was a ...
Trump signs US-Taiwan travel bill; China 'strongly dissatisfied'
The United States does not have formal ties with Taiwan but is required by law to help it with self-defense and is the island's primary source of weapons.
March 17, 2018 | 08:43 am GMT+7
Vietnam urges US to investigate murder of citizen in San Francisco
American police reported the murder of the 23-year-old woman from Ho Chi Minh City last month.
March 02, 2018 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Japan, China talks end with friendship vows but no breakthrough
Tokyo came away with little more than vague promises during the talk.
January 29, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Ecuador grants citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Assange
He became an Ecuadorean citizen on December 12 in an unsuccessful attempt by Ecuador to provide him with diplomatic immunity.
January 12, 2018 | 07:49 am GMT+7
Will Trump’s anti-Muslim tweets destroy US-UK special relationship?
In the short term, the relationship will tremble.
December 02, 2017 | 08:42 am GMT+7
Australia calls for US engagement in region amid China rise
A white paper says 'China is challenging America's position', as Australia calls for U.S. engagement.
November 23, 2017 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Trump hails 'great relationship' with self-proclaimed killer Duterte
Trump praised Duterte for his organization of the summits, saying he handled them 'beautifully.'
November 13, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
Trump praises China's 'highly respected' Xi
'He is a highly respected and powerful representative of his people.'
November 10, 2017 | 08:36 am GMT+7
Trump to talk North Korea, trade with Chinese leader Xi
China has been keen to show the importance it puts on Trump's visit.
November 09, 2017 | 08:53 am GMT+7
N. Korea warns 'instable' Trump against reckless remarks
The North says it now has the ability to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland.
November 05, 2017 | 05:46 pm GMT+7
Xi places great emphasis on developing relations with Vietnam: Chinese foreign minister
The reappointed Chinese leader will pay Vietnam a state visit while attending the APEC Summit this month.
November 03, 2017 | 10:14 am GMT+7
China's Xi sends rare message to North Korea's Kim
Xi addressed Kim as 'Comrade Chairman.'
November 02, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
Cuba to make it easier for Cuban Americans to visit
'The U.S. government closes, and Cuba opens.'
October 29, 2017 | 08:50 am GMT+7
